See the Most Casually Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes: Jodie Foster Rocks PJs & Pet Cameos

Stars are swapping runway gowns and black tie for PJs and tie dye (hoodies that is).

Last night's 2021 Golden Globes was the first time the live show has gone virtual amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While many nominees and presenters dressed to the nines in typical couture dresses and high fashion suits, a handful of celebrities took advantage of being at home and opted for much more casual ensembles for the night of fun.

We're talking hoodies and jackets, colorful Hawaiian shirts, plain 'ole tees and even a few pajama sets here and there. Hey, who says you can't be comfy while accepting one of Hollywood's most prestigious film and TV awards?

We've rounded up all the stars, presenters and nominees who dressed down for this year's Golden Globes ceremony and we assure you these looks are so relatable after a year of Zoom calls and self-isolating at home.