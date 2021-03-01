2021 Golden Globe Awards

The Complete List of Winners
See the Most Casually Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

What dress code? From Hawaiian shirts to comfy pajamas, see which celebrities dressed down for Sunday's award show.

Watch: 2021 Golden Globes: Jodie Foster Rocks PJs & Pet Cameos

Stars are swapping runway gowns and black tie for PJs and tie dye (hoodies that is).

Last night's 2021 Golden Globes was the first time the live show has gone virtual amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While many nominees and presenters dressed to the nines in typical couture dresses and high fashion suits, a handful of celebrities took advantage of being at home and opted for much more casual ensembles for the night of fun.

We're talking hoodies and jackets, colorful Hawaiian shirts, plain 'ole tees and even a few pajama sets here and there. Hey, who says you can't be comfy while accepting one of Hollywood's most prestigious film and TV awards?

We've rounded up all the stars, presenters and nominees who dressed down for this year's Golden Globes ceremony and we assure you these looks are so relatable after a year of Zoom calls and self-isolating at home. 

Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

Check out the most casually dress stars below.

E!
Sandra Oh

While presenting virtually from a snowy outdoor location, the actress bundled up in a puffy green winter coat.

NBC
Jodie Foster

The actress (and Aaron Rodgers' BFF) accepted her Best Supporting Actress award in pajamas from the comfort of her home. PJs should be optional for every red carpet event in our opinion.

NBC
Bill Murray

The acting legends colorful Hawaiian shirt was classically Bill Murray and we love him for that.

NBC
Jason Sudeikis

The Ted Lasso star took home the trophy for Best Actor in a TV Comedy, but it was his casual tie dye hoodie from his sister Kristin Sudeikis' company that deserved an award for most comfy.

NBC
Joaquin Phoenix

The Oscar winner switched up his usual tux and sport coat for a black zip-up jacket with the message "Animal Equality" on it.

Rich Polk/NBC
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo

Of course the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar co-stars were dressed in character, but they stole the show in their hilarious alter-egos' beach vacation attire complete with tote bags and sunglasses. Can Barb and Star host next year's Golden Globes?

NBC
Chloe Zhao

The history-making Nomadland director didn't go over the top, despite winning Best Director and Best Drama. The filmmaker kept is casual in a plain green shirt and pigtails.

Instagram
Emily Hampshire

The Schitt's Creek star poked fun of herself and shared this photo of her in her pajamas during the ceremony. We think Stevie budd would be proud.

