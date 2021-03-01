These Two Degrassi Stars Are in Ginny and Georgia: What the Rest of the Cast Is Up to Now

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

Whatever it takes, we know we can spot a Degrassi alum in any TV show—which is why were delighted to see two fan-favorites in Ginny & Georgia, Netflix's latest hit series.

Billed as the successor to Gilmore Girls, the small-town dramedy follows a sarcastic single mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her even more sarcastic teen daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) as they try to start over in Wellsbury, Mass. Helping them to do so? Two former Degrassi stars!

Best known as poor little rich girl Frankie in the iconic Canadian teen drama's final seasons, Sara Waisglass steals every scene she's in as Ginny's new friend Max, while none other than Raymond Ablack, who played sweet and sensitive Sav for four years, is basically the Internet's new boyfriend, thanks to his turn as café owner Joe. You truly love to see it.

Of course, after seeing the two former Degrassi Community School back on our screens, we had to check in with the cast of The Next Generation, including Nina Dobrev, Lauren Collins, Jake Epstein, Miriam McDonald and, of course, Drake.