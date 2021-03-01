Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals How Her Queen’s Gambit Character Inspired Her Golden Globes Look

Anya Taylor-Joy's looks for the 2021 Golden Globes were simply inspired.
Following her exciting win during the virtual ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28—where she won her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Miniseries or TV Movie for her role in The Queen's Gambit—the 24-year-old shared with the press what her fashion inspirations were for the night.
"I work with somebody who's very dear to my heart and is a true artist," she explained of her green Dior Haute Coutre dress, which she paired with over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co diamonds. The star noted the color being significant to both her Queen's Gambit and Emma characters.
"When we came up with the idea at first started off with I wanted to wear green because green was very important to Beth and Emma and to me, so we started off with green," Taylor-Joy recalled, "but when you work with someone talented and visionaries more it's pretty easy. I just kind of say yes and throw myself into it. And we changed. I'm wearing two dresses. It's wild."
The rising actress also revealed just how much her life has changed after playing a chess prodigy on-screen. Is she checkmating her family and friends on the regular?
"I love chess, however, I've had to pick up new skills for the movies that I've been doing so I'm looking forward to having some time off so I can get back to chess," she confessed. "And how my life changed? I mean it's wild but I think the thing that makes me the happiest is that I love what I do more and more with each project and I was concerned at a certain point that that love would go away."
However, she goes on to confirm that "it really hasn't" gone away and that she's "very grateful to still be as passionate" about her growing career.
And with the night being such a momentous event, Taylor-Joy noted her Argentinian roots being a major factor in her rising success.
"I would like to think the fact that I grew up in a very supportive family and I really understand the value of teamwork," she gushed. "You know it's a team that makes a film, the team supports you. So I think my, my love of the team that I work with."