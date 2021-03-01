Isla Fisher's Reactions to Sacha Baron Cohen's Big Wins Deserve Their Own Awards

Watch : Borat Is Back and Rudy Giuliani Is Not a Fan

Sacha Baron Cohen was among the key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes, and wife Isla Fisher could not have been more delighted.

The married couple of 11 years appeared on-screen together during the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28, with the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star accepting the trophies for Best Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Isla, 45, was seen cracking up and displaying her huge smile throughout both of her husband's acceptance speeches. Naturally, Sacha included a sweet shout-out to his wife.

"Most of all, thank you to my incredibly patient wife, Isla, who has put up with all my madness," he said.

Indeed, both of Sacha's presentations were filled with his signature quips, including name-dropping Rudy Giuliani, who makes a cameo in the film in a controversial scene that involves the politician briefly putting his hand down his pants. Rudy has decried the scene as a "complete fabrication."