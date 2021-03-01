Andra Day Has the Most Heartfelt Reaction to Winning Best Actress at the 2021 Golden Globes

And the winner is...
It's safe to say the 2021 Golden Globes kicked off with a bang, especially since Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been dominating the stage with their comedic flair. And of course, the fierce and fabulous fashion has been one for the books.
But even though this year's star-studded ceremony looks different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's been nothing short of spectacular. Case in point? There's one award-winning moment that's stealing the show: Andra Day's major Golden Globes win.
After earning Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday (her feature film debut, may we add), the star gave an incredibly moving acceptance speech.
"Sorry, y'all, so, okay...Can you just give me the paper, please," the actress and singer began after learning of her win. "I don't want to forget anyone. I would just want to say thank you so much to God, Christ, my faithful and true with no shame. Thank you so much for bringing me through and getting me through."
The star then thanked her parents, loved ones, the cast and crew, as well as the HFPA. Andra also took a moment to compliment the others nominated in her category, which included Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).
"Thank you so much for being so engaged in the story...I'm in the presence of giants with Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby," Andra shared, "and you inspire me so much and to the amazing transformative, dynamic, Billie Holliday, who just transformed me with this role, her spirit."
"I love you all so much," she continued, "thank you, everyone, who was a part of this incredible project and production...God bless y'all, thank y'all."
Earlier this week, the actress opened up about transforming into the legendary singer for her feature film debut.
"Obviously I was a fan of hers long, long before this, since I was 11 years old. But I still read Lady Sings the Blues a few times," she told E! News exclusively. "I read every book I could get my hands on, read every magazine article. Disparaging articles, positive ones, ones about her fashion. Studying the FBI even."
"It was the emotional work, that was the really challenging thing for me," she admitted. "There was a lot, a lot of work, a lot of research, a lot of transformation, but it was definitely worth it. She is worth it and I do believe god wanted this story told."
The singer also explained the importance of sharing Billie's story.
"People can expect a hero, they can expect the godmother of civil rights and someone they can pay homage to and say thank you to," she noted. "And an inspiration for moving forward in the future because if she could fight, one singular, solo Black woman, and shoulder this burden on her own in the '40s, we definitely can and have to do it now. So I'm excited for how it's received."
After her Golden Globes win, she won't have to guess how the movie "is received" any longer!
