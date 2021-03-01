Checkmate: The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy Just Won Her First-Ever Golden Globe

Watch : Elle Fanning Teases Secret TikTok Account at 2021 Golden Globes

Anya Taylor-Joy just pulled off a checkmate, winning her first-ever Golden Globe at the 2021 ceremony on Sunday night.

The onscreen chess prodigy was awarded Best Actress in a Limited Series, Miniseries or TV Movie for her role in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, making her the first Latina to ever win the category.

She triumphed over The Undoing's Nicole Kidman, Mrs. America's Cate Blanchett, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Unorthodox's Shira Haas, all of whom she gave a shout-out to during her virtual acceptance speech.

"Oh my goodness!" Taylor-Joy said upon winning. "Thank you so much! Nicole, Cate, everybody, thank you. I've spent so much time with you over lockdown, I feel like I know you. Thank you so much for your work."

The 24-year-old actress also thanked Netflix, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Queen's Gambit's "beautiful cast and crew," including her "wonderful movie dad" Bill Camp and the show's creator, Scott Frank.