Checkmate: The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy Just Won Her First-Ever Golden Globe

Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series, Miniseries or TV Movie at the 2021 Golden Globes for her role in The Queen's Gambit. Find out what she said in her acceptance speech below!

Anya Taylor-Joy just pulled off a checkmate, winning her first-ever Golden Globe at the 2021 ceremony on Sunday night. 

The onscreen chess prodigy was awarded Best Actress in a Limited Series, Miniseries or TV Movie for her role in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, making her the first Latina to ever win the category. 

She triumphed over The Undoing's Nicole KidmanMrs. America's Cate Blanchett, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Unorthodox's Shira Haas, all of whom she gave a shout-out to during her virtual acceptance speech.

"Oh my goodness!" Taylor-Joy said upon winning. "Thank you so much! Nicole, Cate, everybody, thank you. I've spent so much time with you over lockdown, I feel like I know you. Thank you so much for your work."

The 24-year-old actress also thanked Netflix, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Queen's Gambit's "beautiful cast and crew," including her "wonderful movie dad" Bill Camp and the show's creator, Scott Frank.

"I would do this project again and again and again," Taylor-Joy added. "I learned so much and I'm so grateful. Thank you to the audiences that have watched it and supported the characters. It meant the world."

NBC

The actress is certainly having a big year. Tonight, Taylor-Joy was also nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Motion Picture for her role in Emma, though the Golden Globe ultimately went to I Care A Lot's Rosamund Pike.

Still, The Queen's Gambit itself was nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie, and immediately following Taylor-Joy's acceptance speech, it won.

For those who have yet to dive into the complex world of the show, it's based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name and follows Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon, an orphan who struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.

Take it from us: The Queen's Gambit is a must-watch.

