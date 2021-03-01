Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Fabulous Hair Transformation at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2021 Fashion Forecast: Regina King & More

Hair for it!

Tiffany Haddish turned heads and dropped jaws at the 2021 Golden Globes with her fabulous fashion and major beauty transformation. That's right, the Girls Trip star debuted a new hair color at the star-studded affair on Sunday, Feb. 28.

While walking the red carpet before she was set to present, the 41-year-old actress debuted platinum blonde hair. What's more? Her vibrant hair color perfectly complemented her glimmering strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti.

According to the comedian's hairstylist, Ray Christopher, her transformation occurred before the awards show.

"This might have been one of the most fun Golden Globes I've done in a long time," the celebrity hairstylist shared on Instagram. "I colored Tiffany‘s hair a few days ago just to make sure it was the perfect color for this day."

"It's Golden Globes so why not give the people some color," he cheekily added in another post. "@tiffanyhaddish she ready to present. I'm in love with the color and the cut, how do you all feel about it?"