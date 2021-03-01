Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Fabulous Hair Transformation at the 2021 Golden Globes

Hair for it!
Tiffany Haddish turned heads and dropped jaws at the 2021 Golden Globes with her fabulous fashion and major beauty transformation. That's right, the Girls Trip star debuted a new hair color at the star-studded affair on Sunday, Feb. 28.
While walking the red carpet before she was set to present, the 41-year-old actress debuted platinum blonde hair. What's more? Her vibrant hair color perfectly complemented her glimmering strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti.
According to the comedian's hairstylist, Ray Christopher, her transformation occurred before the awards show.
"This might have been one of the most fun Golden Globes I've done in a long time," the celebrity hairstylist shared on Instagram. "I colored Tiffany‘s hair a few days ago just to make sure it was the perfect color for this day."
"It's Golden Globes so why not give the people some color," he cheekily added in another post. "@tiffanyhaddish she ready to present. I'm in love with the color and the cut, how do you all feel about it?"
Tiffany herself asked her followers how they felt about her new 'do. Plus, she shared her thoughts about her makeover.
"Different," she said in a video clip on Instagram Stories. "I don't know if I like it or not, but I'm into it."
Even though the Night School star is getting used to her blonde hair, there's one thing she seemed certain about—her fashion! The actress lit up the Golden Globes with a bronze metallic gown that shined as bright as the flashing cameras. She accessorized with a matching clutch and statement hoop earrings.
Just a few months ago, The Kitchen actress joked that she hadn't gotten dolled up in a hot minute. While speaking to Giuliana Rancic at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, she said the struggle was real when applying false lashes.
"Prepare yourself for the rocky road. People see you on the top and say, 'she's so lucky; must have been so easy; personality is amazing, oh, my god, want to be her best friend,'" she told the host last November while on the red carpet. "Let me tell you something, it's not easy, it's up and down roller coaster, you cry a lot, I'm crying now because I haven't worn makeup in so long. My eyeballs are like what is this? Trying to suck up the tears, stay strong. I haven't worn heels in a minute but it's what we do to style and profile... Blood, sweat and tears."
Jokes aside, she added, "But feels good when you get there."
