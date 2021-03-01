Sal or Soul? Tracy Morgan Apologizes After Mispronouncing 2021 Golden Globes Film

Anyone else still looking for Sal?

During the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, Tracy Morgan had the honors of presenting the awards for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture and Best Original Score.

While the first trophy went off without a hitch, the second category created a bit more waves.

While reading the award, Tracy said, "And the Golden Globe goes to…Sal…Soul. Oops! Before viewers knew it, the camera was put on the winners who delivered what appeared to be a pre-recorded speech.

"We must follow our dreams because we have one life to live and one soul and this soul is happy today to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press," Jon Batiste shared. "Pixar, thank you for the work and the collaboration, and everybody involved in creating the masterpiece that touched people across the world."

He continued, "And I'd like to thank God for music and film and the togetherness that it brings when put together in such innovative and collaborative ways as this has been."