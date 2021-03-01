Yes, That Was Bernie Sanders Behind Cynthia Nixon at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe Film Nominations - Drama

The 2021 Golden Globes are proving to be unforgettable!

While the annual event looks a bit different compared to previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's not one for the books.

For one, the star-studded ceremony has brought the drama—in the style department, to be exact. Even though the nominees are tuning into the Golden Globes remotely, they made sure to push the envelope with daring and decadent designs.

But fashion aside, the show itself is proving to be unforgettable. Yes, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been killing it with knee-slapping jokes. However, there's one moment that has pop culture fans buzzing.

As Norman Lear was receiving the Carol Burnett Award, Cynthia Nixon's virtual feed was displayed on-screen, along with other celebrities.

The Sex and the City star sat beside Manhattan district attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi and her 10-year-old son Max. But it was her background that really had people talking: The trio sat in front of the wildly popular Bernie Sanders meme.