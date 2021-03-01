See Mark Ruffalo’s Kids Adorably Crash His 2021 Golden Globes Speech

I Know This Much Is True... Mark Ruffalo has won the Golden Globe!
The actor accepted his trophy for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28. He virtually gave an impassioned speech about environmentalism, but it was perhaps his children that stole the show.
Though Mark has three kids, it appeared to be his eldest two, 19-year-old Keen and 15-year-old Bella, that immediately ran into the frame to congratulate their dad.
After Mark's name was called, Keen excitedly popped onto the screen, waving and (literally) jumping for joy. Mark then kissed his wife Sunny on the cheek, as his daughter ran in to hug him.
While the star gave his speech, Keen put his arm around his sister and they smiled during their dad's big moment. Mark shouted them out on camera, saying he wanted to "thank my family, who lets me go off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with all these years. Thank you guys."
He reflected on humanity as a whole by adding, "What connects us is greater than what keeps us apart. And the more we include each other, and see each other and hear each other, the faster we will heal our broken hearts and minds."
The Avengers star called for better treatment of our planet as well. "We have a dying mother, just like the mother in our story. She is mother Earth," he said. "And we must come to balance with her and honor her. And she will heal, too. So let's be courageous together, guys, and let's turn the page on the cruel past of this nation."
Mark later expressed his gratitude at the "the godly light of decency" that "is breaking through the hideous dark storm we have been living through." He ended his inspiring Globes speech with, "We are the ones we have been waiting for, so let's do this now."
His winning HBO show, which follows twin brothers, also starred John Procaccino and Rob Huebel.
He was up against several worthy nominees in his category: Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Jeff Daniel (The Comey Rule), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Hugh Grant (The Undoing).
In September, Mark virtually accepted an Emmy Award for the same role, and his family once again made a sweet cameo. ICYMI: He and his wife Sunny warmed out hearts when he tuned in from his home in upstate New York.
"If you have privilege, you have to fight for those who are less fortunate and more vulnerable," he said in his speech. "And that's what's great about America, our diversity. I know one thing I've learned in my family, from my wife Sunny and my son Keene and [daughters] Bella and Odette, is that we are stronger together when we love each other and we respect each other's diversity."
He shared another big red carpet moment with his daughter back in 2015. At the MTV Movie Awards, he and Bella, then 10, twinned in matching J.Crew Ludlow tuxes.
In recent days, however, Mark has been in Canada, reportedly filming the Shawn Levy movie The Adam Project with his 13 Going on 30 co-star Jennifer Garner and Marvel pal Ryan Reynolds.
Tune into the 2021 Golden Globes, hosted by BFFs Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, on NBC and check out all the winners here.