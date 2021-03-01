Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Call the Golden Globe Nominees "Flashy Garbage" in No-Holds-Barred Monologue

Reunited and it feels so good!
After a more than five-year break, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are reprising their roles as co-hosts of the 2021 Golden Globes. And though their appearance onstage gives us some major déja-vu, there's one key difference: Amy and Tina are on completely different coasts!
For the first time in the show's history, the Saturday Night Live alumni kicked off the show, with Amy at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and Tina at 30 Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City.
And though they were thousands of miles apart, the two seemed closer than ever thanks to a split screen. Tina even got to caress Amy's face!
From there, the ladies went on to detail the differences between the movies and TV shows nominated, before touching on the ongoing scandal surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
They poked fun at the lack of diversity numerous times, with Tina once quipping, "Soul is a beautiful Pixar animated movie where a Black man's soul is knocked out of his body and into a cat. They responded to this because they have five cat members."
They rounded out their monologue by candidly addressing the elephant in the room. Amy acknowledged, "This is probably something we should've told you guys about earlier. Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices."
"Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated but that happens, okay? That's like their thing," she continued. "But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked."
Tina added, "Look, we all know award shows are stupid... The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. I realize, HFPA you many not have gotten the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald's, but you have to change that."
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association previously released a statement acknowledging the lack of diversity among their members. They promised to address this problem, writing, "We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."
