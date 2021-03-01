Kate Hudson's Golden Globes Watch Party Is a Family Affair You'll Want an Invite to

Win or lose, Kate Hudson is making sure this is a night to remember.

Before the 2021 Golden Globes kicked off on Sunday, Feb. 28, the Music actress gave fans a preview into her special celebration.

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, Kate revealed she is watching the ceremony outside with her extended crew.

"This is my living room and I've got my whole family outside and we're celebrating," Kate exclusively shared with E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "It's been a long time. It's fun. There is that moment, though, when you do awards ceremonies and you get in the car and everybody's waving and then you get to the carpet. It's sort of an adrenaline and I do feel like because I've got a big family, my mom and my dad are here and my kids are here, we're trying to really kind of bring a celebratory feeling to it and it's fun. I think we should do this more often."

For her night in, Kate sported a dress from Louis Vuitton. She completed her look with BVLGARI jewelry.