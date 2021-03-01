WATCH LIVE NOW

Join Us Behind the Scenes at the 2021 Golden Globes
Christopher Meloni Recalls Working With Chadwick Boseman Ahead of the Golden Globes

In an exclusive chat with Karamo at the 2021 Golden Globes, Christopher Meloni recalled filming 42 with the late Chadwick Boseman.

Remembering Chadwick Boseman.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Christopher Meloni, who is presenting at the 2021 Golden Globes, revealed the one actor he's rooting for at the award show. As the Law & Order: Organized Crime actor shared with Karamo on Live From E!: Golden Globes, he's eager to see the late Black Panther star win Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama.

On why he was rooting for Chadwick, he explained, "Well, I thought his performance was brilliant—pretty much everything that he ever put down on film."

As E! News readers well know, the beloved actor passed away in August 2020 at 43 years old and earned his first nomination posthumously for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. And, for those who may not know, Christopher starred opposite Chadwick in the 2013 film, 42.

"I remember meeting him; I didn't know who he was," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum recalled. "So, I met him, we were at batting practice…He was a gifted actor and a pretty good athlete as well."

Chadwick Boseman's Best Roles

Although Christopher didn't know Chadwick well at the time, he remembered being so thrilled for the then up-and-comer, who had booked the lead in the Jackie Robinson biopic. He continued, "I just went up to him and I said, ‘Hey man, I am so happy for you.' And, I don't know why, I was just so thrilled for this young actor."

Per Christopher, once they began filming, he realized that Chadwick was "the real deal."

He concluded, "I just think he, beyond being a great actor, was a really special human being."

For all of this and more, including Christopher's Law & Order: Organized Crime tease, watch the exclusive interview above.

