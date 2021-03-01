Angela Bassett, Elle Fanning and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2021: By the Numbers

Get ready to feel golden!

Why, you ask? The 2021 Golden Globes are officially in full swing.

While the star-studded ceremony might look a bit different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's losing its wow factor. For one, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will once again take center stage to host the fanciful affair.

But before the dynamic duo makes us cry from laughter, you'll want to swoon over the fabulous and fierce fashion stealing the awards show. We're talking dramatic designs, wildly colorful patterns and daring silhouettes.

Case in point? Amanda Seyfried dressed to impress wearing a bright and bold design by Oscar de la Renta. From her floral-adorned sleeves to the delightful coral color of her gown, she kicked off the event with a rosy start.

Angela Bassett also opted for something that was both glam and gutsy. Her majestic purple dress featured an explosion of feathers, as well as a daring thigh slit and curve-hugging bodice.