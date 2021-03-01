Golden Globe Nominee Jane Levy Is Thrilled to Have a Reason to Celebrate

This might not be the ideal time to get nominated for your first Golden Globe, but Jane Levy is making it work.

The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star has had to remain in Vancouver since August 2020, when filming resumed on her musical NBC show. That means she hasn't been home in six months and has to celebrate being nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy over the internet, with virtual dress fittings and dreams of having a beer with fellow nominee and "legend" Catherine O'Hara. But no matter what, she's feeling "extreme gratitude and excitement."

"Any excuse to celebrate after this past year is really nice," she told Karamo during E!'s Live from the Red Carpet. "So I'm dressed up for the first time in a very long time and I'm just so honored to be nominated alongside brilliant actors and actresses."

As E!'s fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi explained a little later in the show, Levy's stylist Tara Swennen sent Levy four dresses to try on for the Globes, along with a styling kit for Levy's boyfriend, Thomas McDonell, to use for any style emergencies. The kit included mole skins, wet wipes, safety pins, fashion tape and more.

Levy ended up in a midnight blue Oscar De la Renta gown, and no fashion emergencies have been reported just yet.