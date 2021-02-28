WATCH LIVE NOW

Join Us Behind the Scenes at the 2021 Golden Globes
Laverne Cox Just Proved She Is Bridgerton's Biggest Fan at the Golden Globes

In an exclusive chat with Karamo at the 2021 Golden Globes, Laverne Cox sounded off on her love for Bridgerton.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 28, 2021 11:44 PM
Watch: Laverne Cox Shows Off Stunning Red Dress at 2021 Golden Globes

Like the rest of the world, Laverne Cox is a big Bridgerton fan.

In fact, as the Promising Young Woman actress exclusively dished to Karamo on Live From E!: Golden Globes, the Netflix period drama provided some inspiration for her 2021 Golden Globes look. Namely, the Orange Is the New Black alum said she was rocking "a little Bridgerton hair."

She quipped, "I've been giving a little period moment."

The Bridgerton tribute didn't stop there as Laverne sounded off on Bridgerton's signature sound. "What I think is brilliant about it is that it's a period piece that is so much fun," she continued. "The music when it's extradiegetic, google it…it could be a Britney Spears song with a string quartet and played in a very baroque way. So, I love the music."

Of course, Laverne's love for Bridgerton does have something to do with Regé-Jean Page's portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. While Laverne admitted that "the duke is insanely fine," she made sure to applaud his acting abilities too.

Golden Globes 2021: See Every Star

"I'm trying to like, pull it back. I've said a little too much about the duke publicly," Laverne noted. "I respect him so much as an actor, who's an incredible artist and very, obviously, easy on the eyes."

Laverne previously gushed about the Bridgerton actor last week on E!'s Daily Pop. She told co-host Justin Sylvester at the time, "I don't want to objectify him, but that man is fine!""

However, after Karamo shipped the two performers, Laverne clarified that, while she's a big fan of Regé-Jean, she wasn't shooting her shot. "Karamo, I'm dating someone now. I actually have a man," she stated. "We are not disrespecting my man. I can admire the beauty of someone else, but I am taken at the moment."

For Laverne's full red carpet interview, including what drew her to the Golden Globe-nominated movie, Promising Young Woman, watch the clip above.

