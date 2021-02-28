Karamo’s Heartwarming Golden Globes Message Will Inspire You to Follow Your Dreams

Watch : Karamo Brown Says He's Smitten at E!'s People's Choice Awards

After years of challenges, Karamo's dreams have finally become a reality.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, The Queer Eye star—who will host E!'s red carpet at the Golden Globes this year—penned an emotional post on Instagram about finally nabbing his dream job.

"7 years ago... I was struggling trying to balance a full time job to just get by, raising two kids alone & then rushing to a hosting class after my kids were asleep because I had a dream of being a television host," the former Real World: Philadelphia star shared. "7 years later: I'm an Emmy nominated host , hosting other shows and on Sunday I'm hosting the red carpet at the Golden Globes for @eentertainment."

Karamo continued his message by telling his followers not to "give up on your dreams."

"Please don't give up," he wrote. "It may be hard but your time is coming! I believe in you just keep believing in yourself! Please don't give up... I'm begging you! You're next! I'm crying while typing this because your dreams are real and will come true."