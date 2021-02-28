Former NFL and Notre Dame Player Louis Nix III Found Dead at 29

Former NFL player Louis Nix III has died. He was 29.

Nix was reported missing in Jacksonville, Fla. on Feb. 24. His mother, Stephanie Wingfield, told CBS affiliate WJAX that she was concerned about his disappearance as it was "out of the normal for him" to not check in. She had texted him on Tuesday but had not heard back.

"I want nobody to be in my shoes," Wingfield told the outlet, "I'm not saying something has happened to my son, prayerfully, I hope it has not, but just not knowing, you know, your kids is your kids."

According to NBC affiliate WTLV, his death was confirmed after a vehicle matching his car's description from a pond near his apartment. A cause of death has not yet been released.

The defensive tackle, whose nicknames included "Irish Chocolate" and "Big Lou," began his athletic career at the University of Notre Dame. He graduated with a degree in film, television and theatre in 2014, according to the school's obituary for him. The athlete was a third-round draft pick in the NFL that same year, and went on to play for the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Washington Redskins and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was released by the Jaguars in 2017.