The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Responds to Rachel Lindsay Leaving Instagram Amid Harassment

The Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell is defending Rachel Lindsay after The Bachelorette alum left Instagram amid harassment from Bachelor Nation fans upset over a controversial interview with host Chris Harrison and his temporary departure from the franchise.

Lindsay and Harrison's conversation focused on resurfaced photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed party, which sparked online accusations of racism. Several Bachelor Nation stars have rallied behind Lindsay, who many fans have bombarded with hateful messages over her part in the interview and have also blamed for Harrison's exit. On Saturday, Feb. 27, Kirkconnell herself joined them.

"You have the opportunity to make a positive difference, to use your energy towards change, and to come together and realize what's right in a time like this," she wrote on Instagram. "If you are choosing to rather spread hate, to send cruel, vicious messages, to be mad about people being hurt by racism...do better. Be better. Rachel Lindsay and other BIPOC have called for myself and others to be held accountable. This is needed, and she does not deserve the hate she is receiving."