Kaley Cuoco Gets Emotional as Husband Karl Cook Surprises Her Before 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Emotionally Thanks Fan For Returning Her Wallet

Kaley Cuoco is already having a great Golden Globes, thanks to her husband Karl Cook.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, the actress, who is nominated for her starring role in the HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant, took to Instagram Stories to share that Karl surprised her in a very sweet way one day before her big night.

Speaking from her home in Los Angeles, she told her followers, "So most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival], a big equestrian event circuit, for many, many, many, many weeks, and was not going to be able to come to for the Globes tomorrow. But we had talked about it, and it was okay, because it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that. Well, I just answered the door and...he showed up."

The camera then pans to Karl, who waves at the camera and says, "I showed up. I was in the area."