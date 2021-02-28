Nick Jonas Sings About Murder and Sex Cults While Hosting SNL

Watch : Jonas Brothers Talk New Album & Going on Tour at 2019 BBMAs

Nick Jonas returned to Saturday Night Live, pulling double duty this time as not only the musical guest, but as the host, for the first time.

During his monologue, his brother Kevin Jonas made a cameo to ask a question many have been wondering about: Is their band the Jonas Brothers still together? Nick is releasing a new album, Spaceman, next month. While he has dropped solo music before, this is his first independent project since the group, made up of him, Kevin and brother Joe Jonas, reunited as a group in 2019 after five years.

"Honestly, I am so excited to be here, and also, I gotta ask: Are, are we good?" Kevin said. "Because I see you're doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?"

Nick replied, "Of course."

"Are you sure? Because I just bought a house," Kevin said, to which Nick responded, "The band is still together, I promise."

After setting the record straight about the Jonas Brothers—who actually performed on SNL just after their 2019 reunion, Nick went on to sing "Drink With Me" from Les Misérables with other cast members. In 2003, as a child growing up in New Jersey, the star made his Broadway debut in the show, playing child urchin Gavroche. He also played Marius in a televised Les Mis 25th anniversary special that was filmed in London.

During SNL, he starred in some sketches and performed two new tracks—"This Is Heaven" and "Spaceman," from his upcoming album by the same name.