See Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Take You on an Adorable Virtual Tour of an Aquarium

Cardi B had a family day at the aquarium, and brought fans along for the ride.

On Feb. 26, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper went with her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture Kiari to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, Calif. Cardi documented the field trip with her family on her Instagram Story, which showed the trio at nearly every point on their tour of the facilities. The family stopped to explore exhibits featuring sea anemones, starfish, sea urchins, sting rays and jellyfish. Kulture, 2, even got to touch some aquatic life during her visit.

Naturally, Cardi cracked some classic "Cardi-isms" during her trip—such as saying how much she'd love to eat one of her new underwater friends. One fan who watched her Instagram Story of the aquarium visit tweeted, "DYING at cardi b at the aquarium in her IG stories look at all the fish and crabs saying she wants to put hot sauce on them and eat them."

Another fan was just happy to be along for the ride, adding, "I enjoyed visiting the aquarium today :) through cardi B insta."

While Cardi's toddler no doubt had a ton of fun meeting different creatures alongside her parents, it was the mom who had an emotional reaction to the day.

On Feb. 27, the day after the aquarium visit, the Grammy winner shared a few photos from the special trip to Instagram, writing, "My baby was soo happy yesterday. I'm going to enjoy every little tiny moment with my family cause when crunch time comes it gets really lonely."