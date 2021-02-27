Jonah Hill Reacts to Paparazzi Taking Shirtless Pics of Him With Message About Body Acceptance

Watch : Jonah Hill Opens Up on Channing Tatum's Friendship

After years of struggling with self-confidence, Jonah Hill is finally confident in his own skin.

The Wolf of Wall Street star was photographed by paparazzi while surfing in California this week. He took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an article from The Daily Mail which depicted him shirtless while changing at the beach.

The Oscar nominee, who is currently filming Netflix's star-studded new movie Don't Look Up, wrote, "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."