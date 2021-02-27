Eliza Dushku Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Peter Palandjian

Eliza Dushku's household is about to get bigger!

The Bring It On actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share the sweet and special news that she's pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband Peter Palandjian.

"Mama x 2..," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star began her post on Saturday, Feb. 27. "@peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!!"

Eliza's Bring It On co-star Gabrielle Union gushed over the news and replied with several red heart emojis. Kevin Smith, who directed Eliza in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, added, "Another l'il DuckShoot! The world needs more of you, E!"

The Wrong Turn actress' baby announcement included a collage of photos, including one image that showed her growing baby bump and another of her 16-month-old son, Philip "Bourne" Dushku Palandjin, who wore an adorable shirt that read, "Can you dig it? I'm going to be a big brother."

The actress didn't reveal any extra details about her little one. However, her blue outfit had many wondering if the color was a hint at her baby's sex. Only time will tell!