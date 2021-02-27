Teresa Palmer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Mark Webber

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

Baby on board!

Teresa Palmer shared the exciting news that her family is growing. The Warm Bodies actress announced she's pregnant and expecting her fourth child with husband Mark Webber.

"35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide," the Hacksaw Ridge star began her Instagram caption on Friday, Feb. 26. "Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me."

"I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth," she continued. "Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love."

Teresa cheekily added the hashtags, "we have so many children" and "the best kind of birthday present."

The star's famous friends gushed over the couple's baby news. Rumer Willis commented, "Happy Birthday Beautiful and congratulations."

"Happy Birthday!! So excited for you guys," Claire Holt replied with Michelle Monaghan adding, "Goodness gracious!!!! Congrats on your beautiful, growing brood!"