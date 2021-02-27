Paris Hilton Recalls How Fiancé Carter Reum "Tricked" Her With Romantic Proposal

Nothing in this world could have prepared Paris Hilton for her new fiancé Carter Reum's stealth proposal.
On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paris told the host how she suspected the entrepreneur, who she has been dating for just over a year, was going to pop the question months before he actually got down on one knee during their trip to a private island earlier this month.
"We had gone on another trip to Bora Bora for our anniversary and he had this really romantic dinner set up, with all these shells and things that said 'I love you.' Then the whole dinner I was expecting a ring to come on," the Simple Life alum explained. "Then, at the end, dessert came, and I thought there would be a ring in the cake. So at the end I was like, 'You know, I'm a little bit bummed, I thought you were going to propose. This would be the perfect place.'"
She added, "He said, 'When I do it, it's going to be incredible.'"
Incredible—and surprising!—it was. The "Stars Are Blind" singer shared that the actual proposal, which happened during her birthday celebration on Feb. 17, came during a different island trip. On the day of the proposal, Paris and Carter had a photoshoot scheduled—except, secretly, that was just a cover for Carter's real plans.
As Paris explained, "I think to make me feel like it wasn't going to happen, he was like, 'If you're not ready in time, we can just chill, just do it another day.' So then I didn't think it was happening. He tricked me. We got down to the beach, and he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. It was one of the most romantic moments of my life."
At the time, Paris shared photos from the big day on Instagram, writing in the caption of a video of Carter's proposal, "My fairytale dream came true! I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever!! So excited to be your wife!"
The DJ is clearly head-over-heels for her fiancé. Recently, she featured the VEEV Spirits co-founder in her romantic music video for "Heartbeat," proving he's her muse.
And soon enough, he'll also be her husband. Watch the full interview above.