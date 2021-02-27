Abigail Breslin's Father Michael Dies of COVID-19: "I'm in Shock and Devastation"

Watch : Abigail Breslin on Recreating "Dirty Dancing's" Iconic Lift

Abigail Breslin is mourning the death of her father, Michael Breslin, who died of complications from COVID-19 at age 78 on Friday, Feb. 26.

The 24-year-old Zombieland and Scream Queens actress announced his passing on Instagram with a heartbreaking tribute. In her post, she included throwback photos of her and her dad, including one of them with Nicole Kidman at the 2007 Oscars, where Abigail was nominated for her role in Little Miss Sunshine.

"My daddy..." the Little Miss Sunshine star wrote. "Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I'm in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short."

She continued, "I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being." In addition to the Little Miss Sunshine star, Michael is also survived by his wife and the actress' mother, Kim Walsh Breslin, and the star's older brothers, Ryan Breslin and Spencer Breslin.

"He loved life. He loved his family," Abigail wrote. "He loved the simple things...He loved a cup of coffee(black, heated up for 66 seconds). He LOVED a good Knish (but ONLY in the winter). He loved BBQ'ing (and while we loved brown mustard he only wanted French's Yellow)."