Give Your Hair An Upgrade with Ava Phillippe's New Hally Collab

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ava Phillippe wants to help you transform your hair in the most colorful way!

In collaboration with Hally, the first ammonia-free foam hair dye, Ava took her love for experimenting with hair color to the next level by creating a custom shade called Ava-Lanche. And if you've been wanting to change up your hairdo, this cool, dusty lavender shade is for you!

The Ava-Lanche is the latest addition to Hally's revolutionary lineup of Color Cloud dyes. The demi-permanent foam hair dye takes the mess and stress out of at-home treatments while providing a beautiful and vibrant finish. It's also gentle on hair thanks to a blend of natural, nourishing extracts!