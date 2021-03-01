Give Your Hair An Upgrade with Ava Phillippe's New Hally Collab

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ava Phillippe wants to help you transform your hair in the most colorful way!
In collaboration with Hally, the first ammonia-free foam hair dye, Ava took her love for experimenting with hair color to the next level by creating a custom shade called Ava-Lanche. And if you've been wanting to change up your hairdo, this cool, dusty lavender shade is for you!
The Ava-Lanche is the latest addition to Hally's revolutionary lineup of Color Cloud dyes. The demi-permanent foam hair dye takes the mess and stress out of at-home treatments while providing a beautiful and vibrant finish. It's also gentle on hair thanks to a blend of natural, nourishing extracts!
"We're thrilled to announce our first hair color collaboration with Ava Phillippe," Kathryn Winokur, CEO and founder of Hally, explained. "Ava is so well aligned with Hally and our mission to bring a little fun to your look in an easy and stress-free way. As some who regularly colors her hair at home, Ava's perspective was so valuable throughout our five-month development process — we loved creating this custom dusty, lilac shade with her."
So, what are you waiting for? Give your hair a makeover at home with Ava's limited-edition hair dye now available on hallyhair.com!
Ava-Lanche Color Cloud Kit
The limited edition dye kit, which is available until April 30, comes with the must-have Color Cloud formula, latex-free gloves, under-eye gels, 2 hair clips and de-stress putty. Talk about the ultimate self-care night!
Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out Alisha Marie & Remi Cruz's Pretty Basic x Tarte Collection.