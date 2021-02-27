Rachel Lindsay’s Podcast Co-Host Defends Her From “Hateful” Comments After Deleting Instagram

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?

Rachel Lindsay's podcast co-host is outraged over how Bachelor Nation fans have treated her in recent weeks.

Higher Learning's Van Lathan went to bat for The Bachelorette star after she deactivated her Instagram account on Friday, Feb. 26. He shared a video on Instagram to explain why his friend was forced to delete her account in the midst of the show's heated controversy about those old photos.

Lathan explained why Lindsay went offline, saying, "She did it because that's how much hate she is getting from Bachelor fans, who are spamming her with all kinds of rude, hateful things to say." He added, "Y'all gotta get a f--king life, seriously."

He went on to say, "Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these present 2021 times... It's not her job to make excuses or provide cover for somebody who doesn't understand what the f--k triggers people in today's world."