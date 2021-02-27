WandaVision's Biggest Questions and Answers So Far

WandaVision sure has taken a turn.

This week's penultimate episode of the Disney+ hit took us on a journey back in time to explain how and why Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) ended up in her sitcom universe, with some help from the nosy neighbor formerly known as Agnes (Kathryn Hahn). Wanda has also now received the name "Scarlet Witch" thanks to fellow witch Agatha Harkness, Agnes' real identity, after Agatha realized just how powerful and how chaotic Wanda's magic is.

One of the biggest reveals of the episode has to do with Vision (Paul Bettany). It turns out that Wanda's sitcom Vision was created completely out of her magic. She never actually stole his body because when she went to S.W.O.R.D. to see it (with some unexpected encouragement from the acting director), she realized that body was fully dead.

While she created a whole new guy out of magic, Hayward's (Josh Stamberg) team continued to try to revive him, and they succeeded at the end of this week's episode.