Brittany Cartwright Reveals How Pregnancy Struggles Strengthened Her and Jax Taylor’s Marriage

Dad to the rescue! Brittany Cartwright's pregnancy journey has not been an easy one. The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor, has experienced everything from vomiting to heart burn as she awaits the arrival of their little boy.

Luckily, the former Vanderpump Rules star tells E! News she hasn't been going through it alone. Brittany exclusively shared how Jax is really stepping into the role of doting father and how her maternity challenges have actually improved their relationship.

"This pregnancy has been rough. I'm not going to lie," she says. "The all-day nausea and vomiting, heart burn, carpal tunnel—I've had it all!"

However, Brittany explains she's being taken care of: "Jax has really stepped it up and has been an amazing support. He's the first one to run to the bathroom when I'm sick. [He] will put a towel under my knees and get me a cold wash cloth for my neck."