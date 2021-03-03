Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Warns He’s “Not Holding Back” in Tell-All Memoir

The Tiger King is ready to roar.

Joe Exotic, who rose to fame as the subject of Netflix's shocking 2020 documentary Tiger King, is preparing to tell his side of the story.

The former zoo owner has been typing up his explosive memoir while serving out a 22-year prison sentence. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish TIGER KING: The Official Tell-All Memoir on Nov. 9, 2021.

E! News can exclusively reveal the cover of Exotic's book, which touches on his transition "from Midwestern farmer to infamous Tiger King, and finally, to federal inmate," according to a press release from the publisher. "Joe pulls back the curtain on the man behind the headlines. From a tragic childhood riddled with abuse to his dangerous feuds with big cat rivals and beyond, nothing is off the table."

Exotic, 57, exclusively tells E! News, "It's going to be a truth-tell book. I'm not holding back anything. Everybody that's ever done anything good, it's going to be in there and anybody that's got bones in your closet, you better look out."