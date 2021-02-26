Prince HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansPhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Relive the Fallout From Kim's "Least Interesting to Look At" Shade

Kourtney Kardashian appeared on Kylie Jenner's YouTube series where they talked the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian's "least interesting to look at" comment on KUWTK.

By Kaitlin Reilly Feb 26, 2021 10:52 PMTags
Kim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashiansKylie JennerCelebrities
Watch: Kim Clarifies Calling Kourtney the "Least Interesting to Look At"

A Kardashian forgives, but never forgets. 

On Feb. 26, Kylie Jenner shared a video of her doing Kourtney Kardashian's makeup. The sisters reminisced about all the highs and lows of their family life, from their best birthdays ever to arguments during trips to Disney World. One major moment the siblings can't ever forget? The time Kim Kardashian shaded Kourtney so hard, it became a meme. 

As fans may recall, in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim argue over scheduling for a photoshoot. Kim gets frustrated over the Poosh founder's insistence that she leave by a certain time, and eventually boots her sister from the shoot. Things get very heated and, upon Kourtney leaving the room, Kim tells someone on the phone that her sister needs to stop acting like she "runs this s---" because Kourtney is "the least exciting to look at." 

For some reason, fans have twisted the line to be "the least interesting to look at," but no matter what words were actually said, the eldest Kardashian sister admits they hurt—a lot.

photos
Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

As Kourtney told Kylie in the new video, "Oh my God, I was literally crying, do you remember? At the time, I took it really personally, and I was like, 'Why would someone in my family say something like that?'" 

E!

The sisters even got Kim on the phone to reminisce, with the KKW Beauty mogul admitting, "Yeah, that was such a low blow."

Now, however, things have changed. "Now, obviously, I can laugh at it, and it's like a funny thing," Kourtney said of the insult. 

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence on Stolen Dogs and "Hero" Dog Walker

2

Fans Think Meghan Markle Hinted at Her Baby's Sex With This

3

Prince Harry Talks Marriage, "Difficult" Royal Life and Raising Archie

In fact, the mom of three's fans are still making jokes about the situation. In a recent Instagram post where she joked that she wasn't invited to her sisters' photoshoot for SKIMS, her comments section was flooded with compliments that she was, in fact, the "most interesting to look at." 

Watch: Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi the "Best Nail Artist"

Kim and Kourtney's fight wasn't the only one the reality stars talked about, however. Kylie also recalled the reason why her eldest sibling gave her the nickname "Tinkerbell." As it turned out, it was over a blow-up Kourtney had at Disney World, when a then 8-year-old Kylie refused to take "no" for an answer when she asked her mom for a nightgown with the Peter Pan character on it in the gift shop. 

"I just couldn't take it," Kourtney explained. "You were throwing such a tantrum. I was like, 'You're the biggest brat.'" 

Kylie said it was the "biggest fight, to this day" the two ever had. 

Fortunately, all is always forgiven with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Check out the video above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence on Stolen Dogs and "Hero" Dog Walker

2

Fans Think Meghan Markle Hinted at Her Baby's Sex With This

3

Prince Harry Talks Marriage, "Difficult" Royal Life and Raising Archie

4

Lolo Jones Claims She Was "Forced" to Quit The Challenge

5

Tom Holland Reveals Advice Zendaya Gave Him After Being Rude to Fans