Madison Beer Recalls Feeling "Very Silenced by Older Men" in the Music Industry

Madison Beer has 22.7 million fans on Instagram and 13.8 million followers on TikTok, but she's so much more than a social media star.

In a new interview with NME, the 21-year-old celebrity opened up about her time in the music industry and why she hopes her debut album, Life Support, will help people see her as a true artist.

"For a long time, I've been trying to prove my intelligence and artistry and the fact that I'm someone who should be taken seriously," she told the outlet for a feature published Feb. 26. "That does get a bit exhausting because I shouldn't have to be constantly proving that to people."

When it comes to Beer's music, her recent singles, including her 2020 hit "Selfish," might be the first songs that come to fans' minds. But in actuality, her career started almost a decade ago.

In 2012, when Beer was just entering her teenage years, she uploaded a video of herself belting out Etta James' "At Last." The cover caught the attention of Justin Bieber, who tweeted out the video to his millions of followers and catapulted Beer to a new level of fame. According to NME, she signed with his record label The Island Def Jam Music Group and was managed by Scooter Braun. Beer claimed they attempted to turn her into a "very pop, very Disney queen" and was eventually dropped. She now works with First Access Entertainment and Epic Records.