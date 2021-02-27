The Best Deals from Tory Burch's Private Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get ready to save big!
Now through 3/2, score incredible deals during Tory Burch's Private Sale! From best-selling handbags and shoes to must-have accessories and apparel, Tory Burch is the place to shop this weekend. And so many of the styles are perfect for spring and summer!
Our favorite sale pick? These $49 flip flops for pool and beach days.
For the other sale picks we are adding to our cart, scroll below!
Minnie Flip Flop
Sandal weather is around the corner! Now is a great time to prepare for beach and pool days with these adorable flip flops.
Gemini Link Stripe Wrap Skirt
With elegant pleats covered in the brand's signature double-links, this skirt is great for dressing up or down! Pair it with a tank or blouse for the ultimate summer BBQ look.
Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote Bag
Fill up this darling tote with your on-the-go essentials! It's great for travel and everyday use.
Twisted Logo Belt
Everyone needs a staple metallic belt in their closet. This 1-inch belt is perfect for elevating a casual look!
Colorblock Poplin Tunic
This colorblock tunic is so fun! Pair it with some strappy sandals and a cute tote, and you'll be ready for vacation!
Selby Wedge Espadrille Sandal
These sandals will take you from office to date night in no time! Espadrilles are the quintessential summer sandal so you might as well stock up now.
Kira Chevron Top-Handle Satchel
We're obsessed with this bag! The Kira Satchel features a soft chevron-quilted leather and beveled hardware. It's the perfect everyday bag!
Smocked Sundress
This adorable sundress is sure to become your summer uniform. And you're saving $279!
