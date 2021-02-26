How Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe's Short-Lived Romance Stacks Up Against Other DWTS Couples

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are ready to sashay away from one another.

On Friday, Feb. 26, E! News exclusively learned the Dancing With the Stars competitors are partners no more. A source close to Keo said he and Chrishell decided to go their separate ways "very recently," but multiple insiders confirm they remain friends.

"They are still friendly and cordial," a second source close to Chrishell shared. "It wasn't a messy breakup, just wasn't the right fit or right timing."

During their romance, the pair spent the holidays together, enjoyed a romantic vacation south of the border and publicly shared words of affection on Valentine's Day. In other words, Keo and Chrishell's relationship heated up rather quickly, before simmering off in recent days.

This seems to be the case for many DWTS couples, who quickstep into a relationship during the show, but can't keep tempo off the dance floor.