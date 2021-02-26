Family of Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Offers Update on His Recovery After Shooting

Watch : Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward for Stolen Dogs

Ryan Fischer, the dog walker who was shot while out in Hollywood with Lady Gaga's French bulldogs, is expected to make a full recovery, his family said in a new statement.

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the Fischer family told E! News. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

Gaga's two dogs, Gustav and Koji, were stolen during the ordeal. The A Star Is Born actress has put out a $500,000 reward for their return. A third canine, Asia, is said to have escaped and was later recovered. According to Fischer's family, she has provided them with much support during this difficult time.

"Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset," they said. "Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."