Tom Holland Reveals the Advice Zendaya Gave Him After Being a "D--k" to Fans

Zendaya is a pro at the Hollywood thing, so of course she has a few tips up her sleeve.

During a recent interview with British GQ, which was published Feb. 26, her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland, 24, shared how the Disney alum, 24, gave him wise knowledge on how to deal with certain interactions while famous.

"Talking to Zendaya's helped me a lot, actually," the Cherry star explained. "I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d--k to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they'd want a picture with me or signature or whatever."

He explained, "I'd have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?' Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture. She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public."

Tom also discussed his future in the Marvel Universe and if Spider-Man 3—the film's title is still unconfirmed—will be his final movie.