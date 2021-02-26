See Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Sweet 12th Anniversary Tributes to Each Other

Watch : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, shared heartwarming tributes to one another on social media while celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.

On Friday, Feb. 26, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself with his family at the 2021 Super Bowl, which his team won earlier this month. The pic, which Gisele posted herself a day after the NFL championship game, shows the couple with their children Benjamin Brady, 11, and Vivian Brady, 8, and Tom's 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan from a previous relationship.

"Happy anniversary!!" the star athlete wrote. "I couldn't have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago."

Tom, 43, and Gisele, 40, met through a mutual friend in late 2006 and then started dating. They wed in a private ceremony at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2009.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!" Tom continued in his anniversary post to Gisele on Friday. "You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what's right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

Tom's Brazilian-born wife replied, "Awwww te amo tanto" ["I love you so much" in Portuguese], adding a red heart emoji.