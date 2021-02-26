Bella Hadid Gives Rare Glimpse Into Her Lyme Disease Battle

Watch : Bella Hadid Shares "Truth" About Lyme Disease Symptoms

Bella Hadid is giving followers a glimpse into her battle with Lyme disease.

On Feb. 25, the 24-year-old model posted a picture of herself having an IV tube inserted into a vein in her arm as she got her hair done at Jenna Perry Hair studio in New York.

"Living with a few chronic auto immune disease = always finding time for my IVs," the runway star captioned the photo series, which also showed stylist Jessica Gillin tending to her tresses.

In addition, Bella posted a picture with her gauze and tape dressings. "After 10 years of needles," she wrote, "my tiny veins usually give out once before we get a good one."

Bella isn't the only one in her family who has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her 21-year-old brother, Anward Hadid, have been, as well. During a 2020 interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, said she's "95 percent recovered and symptom free."