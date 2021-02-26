New Law & Order: Organized Crime Key Art Teases Elliot Stabler's Return "Home"

Watch : Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Are Back Together!

Elliot Stabler is "coming home."

This is the very message teased in the exclusive first look at the new key art for NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime. In the just-released image for the upcoming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off, Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler is front-and-center. And, if we're going off just the tone of the photo below, it's safe to say that Organized Crime will be one dark and gritty show.

Not to mention, the show's description also teased that Organized Crime follows Stabler (Meloni) as he returns "to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates one by one."