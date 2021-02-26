Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi the "Best Nail Artist" in Sweet Video

Watch : Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Food Craving

Kylie Jenner has found a "super exclusive" nail artist: Stormi Webster!

On Feb. 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her to Instagram Story to show fans just how talented her and Travis Scott's 3-year-old really is. While the makeup mogul got her nails done, the toddler helped out the nail technician by painting a few strokes of tan nail polish.

"I have the best nail artist you guys," Kylie said from behind the camera as Stormi carefully painted her acrylic tip. "She's super exclusive."

As Kylie has proudly shown, nail art is just one of Stormi's many talents. In another Story video, the beauty mogul showed Stormi rolling dough with a rolling pin to create homemade pizza.

The mommy-and-me duo have many cute moments together. In fact, earlier this month, the two took a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Stormi's third birthday.

A source told E! News at the time, "It was a girls' trip to celebrate Stormi's birthday in one of their favorite places. They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past."