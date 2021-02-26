2021 ACM Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Kacey Musgraves Feels "Overwhelming Gratitude" After ACM Wins

Award season is here!

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony, set to air on April 18. This year, Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the talented list with six nods each, while Miranda Lambert follows close behind with five nominations and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett scored four nods each.

John Legend was also honored with his first-ever ACM Awards nomination in the Video of the Year category for his "Hallelujah" duet with Carrie Underwood, while Gwen Stefani also earned her first ACM nod in the Music Event of the Year category for her duet with fiancé Blake Shelton, "Nobody But You."

Producer busbee, who passed away in 2019, was also recognized by the ACMs with two posthumous nominations for Music Event and Single of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Scroll on to see the complete list of nominees for the 2021 ACM Awards!