Lady Gaga's Father Says Their Family Is "Sick" Over Violent Dognapping

Lady Gaga and her loved ones are understandably in shock as they continue searching for her stolen French bulldogs.
The pop superstar's father, Joe Germanotta, told The New York Post on Thursday, Feb. 25 that he's been in regular contact with her since the news broke early this morning.
"We're just sick over it, it's really horrible," Germanotta shared. "It's like someone took one of your kids."
Late Wednesday evening, Gaga's dog walker was shot while walking her three pets in Los Angeles. Reports indicate two of her beloved pooches were stolen, while the third escaped. Paparazzi photos taken at the scene show a police officer carrying a black French bulldog believed to be Asia, who has her own verified Instagram account featuring frequent photos of all three dogs.
Authorities told E! News the dog walker is expected to survive. At this point in the investigation, police say it's still unclear whether or not the dogs were targeted because they belong to Gaga. The suspect or suspects are still at large.
While the Oscar winner has not commented publicly on the dognapping, she is offering $500,000 for the return of the dogs. Those with information can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.
Gaga's father told The Post that he's spoken to the performer "several times" about the heartbreaking scenario, telling her to "just try to be strong and remember that they're together."
"They're comforting each other," he surmised of the dogs.
In a separate interview with Fox News, Germanotta shared, "Our whole family is upset and praying Koji and Gustavo are not harmed. Help us catch these creeps."
On Wednesday, Gaga was photographed in Rome, where she is reportedly set to begin filming Ridley Scott's Gucci film.