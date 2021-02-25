Lady Gaga's Father Says Their Family Is "Sick" Over Violent Dognapping

Watch : Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward for Stolen Dogs

Lady Gaga and her loved ones are understandably in shock as they continue searching for her stolen French bulldogs.

The pop superstar's father, Joe Germanotta, told The New York Post on Thursday, Feb. 25 that he's been in regular contact with her since the news broke early this morning.

"We're just sick over it, it's really horrible," Germanotta shared. "It's like someone took one of your kids."

Late Wednesday evening, Gaga's dog walker was shot while walking her three pets in Los Angeles. Reports indicate two of her beloved pooches were stolen, while the third escaped. Paparazzi photos taken at the scene show a police officer carrying a black French bulldog believed to be Asia, who has her own verified Instagram account featuring frequent photos of all three dogs.

Authorities told E! News the dog walker is expected to survive. At this point in the investigation, police say it's still unclear whether or not the dogs were targeted because they belong to Gaga. The suspect or suspects are still at large.