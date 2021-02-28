How Survivor's J'Tia Hart Is Changing the Way Black Women Are Represented on Reality TV

Watch : How "Survivor" Has Changed for the Winners at War

In honor of Black History Month, E! is talking to Black reality show contestants to reveal what it's really like being a minority on TV.

J'Tia Hart knew exactly what she was doing when she infamously dumped her starving tribe's rice supply in the fire on Survivor: Cayagan.

"Let me be honest, I am dramatic. My friends know that, my family knows that and that is why I was casted," she recently told E! News. "That is totally my personality. I was like, if I'm going home, I'm going out with a bang. I wasn't in a rage, I did it to be outrageous."

What the nuclear engineer didn't know, however, was how the longrunning CBS reality series would portray her admittedly over-the-top actions.

"I never thought I would be portrayed the way I saw myself on TV because that's not the way I see myself," Hart, 39, recalled. "I don't think that I am mentally ill, in any way, shape or form and I don't think I'm, like, incompetent."