Winnie Harlow Brings Breakfast at Tiffany to Moschino's Fashion Week Show

Winnie Golightly? Model Winnie Harlow stunned at the Moschino fashion week show in Milan, which had the model channeling major Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany vibes.
This year, in order to abide by social distancing regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott got particularly creative with how he presented the brand's fall/winter 2021 collection.
In lieu of a typical runway show, the looks were presented through a film titled Jungle Red. He told CNN, "I've been very fortunate to be able to find another way of expressing myself outside of the traditional fashion show with having everyone gather together, which is not possible this time."
The name of the film is an homage to the 1939 George Cukor film The Women—which famously features not a single man onscreen—and opens with women heading to a nail salon to get their nails painted with the latest hot color, the titular Jungle Red.
Winnie rocked a black dress and loads of pearls to appear in the short film, which also features stars like Hailey Bieber, Dita Von Teese, Soo Joo Park, Stella Maxwell and Precious Lee.
It was important to Jeremy that his film represented all different kinds of beauty. He told CNN, "There's many different races; there's different body types. So in essence, that is much more true to life, but not true to film or true to the kind of archetypes that Hollywood would perpetuate, especially in the 1930s."
Winnie shared how thrilled she was to participate in the show on Instagram, writing in the caption of a photo of her wearing the classic look, "Another Bangaaaa. thank you @moschino @itsjeremyscott for including me in your gorgeous 2021 winter collection show with such an incredible cast beautiful ladies. Timeless."
While it may not have been a traditional fashion show, it was certainly one to remember.
