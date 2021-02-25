Watch The Voice's Nick Jonas Tease "Old Man" Blake Shelton Ahead of Season 20

The Voice is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year!
That's right: An entire decade has passed since the NBC musical competition series first premiered, and when season 20 kicks off on Monday, Mar. 1, there's only one coach who can say they've been there since the beginning.
We're, of course, talking about Blake Shelton.
The country singer and his fellow coaches—John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas—caught up with E! News' Carissa Culiner on Thursday, Feb. 25's Daily Pop to tell fans what they can expect this season, but seeing as how Blake's newly engaged, he couldn't help but gush about his fiancée Gwen Stefani first.
"She still hasn't gotten me a ring yet," he joked. "It's ridiculous. How come only the girls get the ring?"
In all seriousness, Blake told Carissa he's "having the greatest year already."
"I am engaged to Gwen effing Stefani," the "God's Country" singer expressed. "I mean, come on. This is unbelievable!"
Nick also talked about the lucky lady in his life, Priyanka Chopra, after Carissa asked if she'd ever come on The Voice since she sings. His answer? "She's a very talented singer and she loves music obviously, but she's focused on all of her acting projects and producing projects right now," he revealed
Unfortunately for Nick, those projects are across the pond. "I'm excited to get home to her in London and spend some time," he added. "It's been a while!"
But first, he's got a show to win.
E! recently gave an inside look at the sort of rigorous training Nick's undertaken to beat his fellow coaches, but he may have met his match in the 10-year vet.
"I was already old when it started so you can imagine how I feel right now," Blake told Carissa. "Somebody mentioned to Nick that he was a teenager when this show started airing, which made me feel terrible about myself."
On the other hand, "It also makes me realize why I have such an edge on him. And as a wise person..."
"A wise, old man," Nick said, interrupting him.
Hear more from the hilarious coaches of The Voice in the above Daily Pop interview!
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)