David Bowie and Iman's Daughter Lexi Jones Slams "Perverted and Vulgar" Comment on Swimsuit Selfie

Iman and David Bowie's daughter, Lexi Jones, isn't afraid to shut down any haters.

On Feb. 25, the 20-year-old child of the supermodel and late musician took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself donning a brown one-piece with an embroidered horse design, captioning the snapshot with three smiling emojis wearing cowboy hats. Not long after, she returned to the social network to call out an internet troll who'd sent her a message that read, "horny today, aren't we."

"Feels good to love my body after years of hating and disrespecting it," Lexi wrote in reply. "No shame in liking how I look in my cowboy swimsuit, but a shame that you're able to twist it into something so perverted and vulgar. What a dim witted piece of trash and sad that there are more people like you. Go f--k yourself."

In general, Lexi tends to keep her private life exactly that—private.