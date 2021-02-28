Where the Heck Do Stars Really Keep Their Awards?

Watch : Golden Globes 2021: By the Numbers

Of all the spectacular features on offer at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's on-the-market eight-bedroom Beverly Hills home, one is a true trophy piece.

Just to the left of the musician's beloved Yamaha piano is an entire set of shelves installed to house the family's impressive collection of awards. Legend's 11 Grammys, a Tony, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and an Emmy—the last of which was added to the tippy-top shelf just hours after he received it in 2018 for his work as the titular savior in Jesus Chris Superstar—are all accounted for.

But the honors aren't his alone. Teigen's trophy from when she was named one of Glamour's Women of the Year is on display, as is the plastic bauble her mom Pepper received for surviving the Hot Cheetos and Takis Fuego Challenge.

Though with the ledges overflowing, Teigen has accepted that some of her accolades may have to find a new home, the model-cookbook author-television host-entrepreneur joking ahead of Legend's Emmy victory, "If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it's ok I AM SO PROUD!"